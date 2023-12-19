GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 2.03 million shares of the GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) were traded, and its beta was 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.56, and it changed around $2.48 or 18.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $630.65M. GCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.60, offering almost -19.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.22% since then. We note from GigaCloud Technology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 831.26K.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

Instantly GCT has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 173.46% year-to-date, but still up 6.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is 66.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.57 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) estimates and forecasts

GigaCloud Technology Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 103.40 percent over the past six months and at a 195.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5,900.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $220.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect GigaCloud Technology Inc to make $210.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 75.40%.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 05.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.96% of GigaCloud Technology Inc shares, and 33.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.09%. GigaCloud Technology Inc stock is held by 43 institutions, with Boston Partners being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.37% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $1.02 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.17% or 67688.0 shares worth $0.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 17953.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd held roughly 17909.0 shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.