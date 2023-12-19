Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 4.89 million shares of the Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) were traded, and its beta was 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.17, and it changed around -$0.08 or -3.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.18B. GERN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.84, offering almost -76.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.58% since then. We note from Geron Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.22 million.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Instantly GERN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.33% year-to-date, but still up 12.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) is 16.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.63 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Geron Corp. (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Geron Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.11 percent over the past six months and at a 5.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -53.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Geron Corp. to make $70k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $103k and $21k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -32.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 233.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.28%. Geron Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 7.21% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Geron Corp. shares, and 69.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.28%. Geron Corp. stock is held by 262 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.87% of the shares, which is about 35.98 million shares worth $115.49 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 6.03% or 31.54 million shares worth $101.26 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 16.34 million shares worth $52.44 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 11.33 million shares worth around $27.54 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.