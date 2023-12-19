Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE)

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) have been traded, and its beta is -1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.03, and it changed around $0.54 or 11.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $598.03M. WVE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.12, offering almost -41.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.38% since then. We note from Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 523.56K.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

Instantly WVE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.21% year-to-date, but still up 12.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) is -8.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.6 day(s).

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.36 percent over the past six months and at a 70.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2,750.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. to make $18.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.24 million and $32.33 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,502.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -42.80%.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.97% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares, and 61.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.87%. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. stock is held by 121 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.38% of the shares, which is about 17.2 million shares worth $62.62 million.

M28 Capital Management LP, with 7.12% or 7.05 million shares worth $25.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 3.32 million shares worth $14.52 million, making up 3.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $5.5 million, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.