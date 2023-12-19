Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: COGT)

In the last trading session, 1.85 million shares of the Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) were traded, and its beta was 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.51, and it changed around -$0.37 or -7.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $388.40M. COGT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.68, offering almost -247.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.63% since then. We note from Cogent Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Instantly COGT has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -60.99% year-to-date, but still up 11.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) is -38.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.58 day(s).

Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT) estimates and forecasts

Cogent Biosciences Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.21 percent over the past six months and at a 4.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.90% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.57%.

COGT Dividends

Cogent Biosciences Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 12 and March 18.

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Cogent Biosciences Inc shares, and 108.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.31%. Cogent Biosciences Inc stock is held by 195 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.51% of the shares, which is about 6.42 million shares worth $75.97 million.

Tcg Crossover Management, Llc, with 6.59% or 5.63 million shares worth $66.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.44 million shares worth $40.74 million, making up 4.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.47 million shares worth around $29.25 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.