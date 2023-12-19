Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI)

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the LoanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI) have been traded, and its beta is 3.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.18, and it changed around $0.21 or 7.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $567.87M. LDI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.57, offering almost -12.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.15% since then. We note from LoanDepot Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 442.67K.

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI) trade information

Instantly LDI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 92.72% year-to-date, but still up 57.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, LoanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI) is 81.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.87 day(s).

LoanDepot Inc (LDI) estimates and forecasts

LoanDepot Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 55.12 percent over the past six months and at a 74.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 80.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 83.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $234.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect LoanDepot Inc to make $250.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $188.5 million and $226.19 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.70%.

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.86% of LoanDepot Inc shares, and 30.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.61%. LoanDepot Inc stock is held by 58 institutions, with Cannell Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.73% of the shares, which is about 4.52 million shares worth $9.58 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.47% or 4.31 million shares worth $9.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Small Cap Value Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.49 million shares worth $3.15 million, making up 1.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small Cap Value Index Fund held roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $2.18 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.