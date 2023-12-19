Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX)

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around -$0.06 or -4.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $296.37M. LXRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.79, offering almost -213.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.97% since then. We note from Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.51 million.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Instantly LXRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -36.65% year-to-date, but still down -3.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) is 14.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.03 day(s).

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.73 percent over the past six months and at a -30.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -31.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -29.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2,914.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $6.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $28k and $24k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17,007.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26,275.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.05%.

LXRX Dividends

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 29 and March 04.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.49% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 80.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.83%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 159 institutions, with Artal Group S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 48.00% of the shares, which is about 117.55 million shares worth $142.24 million.

BVF Inc., with 8.16% or 20.0 million shares worth $24.19 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 3.7 million shares worth $4.48 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.19 million shares worth around $2.65 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.