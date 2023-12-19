Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME)

In the last trading session, 7.26 million shares of the Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) were traded, and its beta was -0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.86, and it changed around $0.6 or 3.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.46B. GME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.65, offering almost -54.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.82% since then. We note from Gamestop Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.91 million.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) trade information

Instantly GME has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.25% year-to-date, but still up 18.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) is 42.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 63.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.34 day(s).

Gamestop Corporation (GME) estimates and forecasts

Gamestop Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.34 percent over the past six months and at a 98.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -13.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.07 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Gamestop Corporation to make $1.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.10%.

GME Dividends

Gamestop Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 06.