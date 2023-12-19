Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL)

In the last trading session, 36.6 million shares of the Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) were traded, and its beta was 3.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.53, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $689.46M. FCEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.36, offering almost -184.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.95% since then. We note from Fuelcell Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.71 million.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Instantly FCEL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -44.96% year-to-date, but still up 17.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) is 25.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 77.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.17 day(s).

Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Fuelcell Energy Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.04 percent over the past six months and at a 12.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Fuelcell Energy Inc to make $30.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -35.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.14%. Fuelcell Energy Inc earnings are expected to increase by 26.84% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

FCEL Dividends

Fuelcell Energy Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 19.