Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM)

In today’s recent session, 1.28 million shares of the Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $70.17, and it changed around $1.3 or 1.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $71.94B. ARM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.89, offering almost -2.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.73% since then. We note from Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.58 million.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

Instantly ARM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.35% year-to-date, but still up 8.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) is 27.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.4 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 90.69% of Arm Holdings plc. ADR shares, and 7.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.76%. Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock is held by 279 institutions, with GQG Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 1.60% of the shares, which is about 16.39 million shares worth $1.15 billion.

Jennison Associates LLC, with 0.62% or 6.35 million shares worth $447.55 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.98 million shares worth $68.77 million, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund held roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $66.24 million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.