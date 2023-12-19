Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ: SLRN)

In the last trading session, 2.03 million shares of the Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.29, and it changed around -$0.59 or -7.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $708.88M. SLRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.88, offering almost -309.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.85% since then. We note from Acelyrin Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information

Instantly SLRN has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -68.98% year-to-date, but still up 15.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) is -17.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.92 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SLRN Dividends

Acelyrin Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.61% of Acelyrin Inc shares, and 87.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.19%. Acelyrin Inc stock is held by 145 institutions, with Ayurmaya Capital Management Company, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.60% of the shares, which is about 9.33 million shares worth $195.1 million.

FMR, LLC, with 7.67% or 7.46 million shares worth $155.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.42 million shares worth $29.77 million, making up 1.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $23.65 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.