FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX: FOXO): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.92M. FOXO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.50, offering almost -5400.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.67% since then. We note from FOXO Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Instantly FOXO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -92.09% year-to-date, but still down -1.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) is -14.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.51 day(s).

FOXO Dividends

FOXO Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 18 and December 24.

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.10% of FOXO Technologies Inc shares, and 2.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.53%. FOXO Technologies Inc stock is held by 19 institutions, with Corbin Capital Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.51% of the shares, which is about 0.27 million shares worth $85217.0.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.45% or 0.24 million shares worth $75161.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $75161.0, making up 0.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $43890.0, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.