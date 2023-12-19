Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.84 million shares of the Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) were traded, and its beta was 2.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.31, and it changed around $0.42 or 1.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.13B. FLNC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.32, offering almost -19.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.13% since then. We note from Fluence Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Instantly FLNC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 53.41% year-to-date, but still up 19.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) is 44.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.12 day(s).

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Fluence Energy Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.57 percent over the past six months and at a 116.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 90.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $411.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Fluence Energy Inc to make $570.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $310.46 million and $417.57 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.91%.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 13.