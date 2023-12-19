ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.15, and it changed around -$0.06 or -4.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $198.96M. GWH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.64, offering almost -129.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.78% since then. We note from ESS Tech Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) trade information

Instantly GWH has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -52.67% year-to-date, but still down -2.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) is -4.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.86 day(s).

ESS Tech Inc (GWH) estimates and forecasts

ESS Tech Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.00 percent over the past six months and at a 13.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 870.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ESS Tech Inc to make $5.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16k and $372k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22,025.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,453.80%.

ESS Tech Inc earnings are expected to increase by 2.38% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 11.56% per year for the next five years.

GWH Dividends

ESS Tech Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 07.

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.01% of ESS Tech Inc shares, and 42.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.78%. ESS Tech Inc stock is held by 144 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 23.11% of the shares, which is about 35.95 million shares worth $52.85 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.72% or 5.78 million shares worth $8.5 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 2.56 million shares worth $3.66 million, making up 1.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.18 million shares worth around $3.12 million, which represents about 1.40% of the total shares outstanding.