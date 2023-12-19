Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.41 million shares of the Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) were traded, and its beta was 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.23, and it changed around $0.26 or 8.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $776.65M. DHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.30, offering almost -2.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.11% since then. We note from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

Instantly DHC has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 399.38% year-to-date, but still up 32.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is 53.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.5 day(s).

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts

Diversified Healthcare Trust share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 45.50 percent over the past six months and at a 256.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $359.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to make $359.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $322.92 million and $336.88 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.80%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust earnings are expected to increase by 13.43% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.20% per year for the next five years.

DHC Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.24 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.24% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.07% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares, and 75.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.84%. Diversified Healthcare Trust stock is held by 237 institutions, with Flat Footed LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 9.77% of the shares, which is about 23.49 million shares worth $75.86 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.28% or 19.91 million shares worth $64.31 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 13.5 million shares worth $43.59 million, making up 5.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 10.12 million shares worth around $32.67 million, which represents about 4.21% of the total shares outstanding.