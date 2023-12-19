Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.22 million shares of the Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.79, and it changed around $0.15 or 3.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.56B. DISH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.98, offering almost -233.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.99% since then. We note from Dish Network Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.45 million.

Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) trade information

Instantly DISH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -65.88% year-to-date, but still up 11.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) is 34.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 53.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.06 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Dish Network Corp (DISH) estimates and forecasts

Dish Network Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.57 percent over the past six months and at a -87.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -108.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -148.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.74 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Dish Network Corp to make $3.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.04 billion and $3.96 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.20%.

Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.36% of Dish Network Corp shares, and 84.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.46%. Dish Network Corp stock is held by 438 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.30% of the shares, which is about 39.29 million shares worth $258.92 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.89% or 35.11 million shares worth $231.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 26.41 million shares worth $174.06 million, making up 8.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 16.77 million shares worth around $98.25 million, which represents about 5.68% of the total shares outstanding.