D-Wave Quantum Inc’s (QBTS): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) were traded, and its beta was 0.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.97, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $110.26M. QBTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.20, offering almost -229.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.76% since then. We note from D-Wave Quantum Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

Instantly QBTS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -32.48% year-to-date, but still down -2.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) is 6.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.86 day(s).

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) estimates and forecasts

D-Wave Quantum Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.73 percent over the past six months and at a -30.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -18.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 49.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect D-Wave Quantum Inc to make $4.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.4 million and $2.03 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 98.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 124.60%.

QBTS Dividends

D-Wave Quantum Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.75% of D-Wave Quantum Inc shares, and 73.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.83%. D-Wave Quantum Inc stock is held by 52 institutions, with Public Sector Pension Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 60.09% of the shares, which is about 59.43 million shares worth $124.21 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 8.03% or 7.94 million shares worth $16.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

180 Degree Capital Corp and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.77 million shares worth $1.61 million, making up 0.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $1.23 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.