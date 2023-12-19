Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.31 million shares of the Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.01, and it changed around -$1.08 or -2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.43B. CYTK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.49, offering almost -35.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.79% since then. We note from Cytokinetics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) trade information

Instantly CYTK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.59% year-to-date, but still down -0.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) is 7.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.39 day(s).

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) estimates and forecasts

Cytokinetics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.07 percent over the past six months and at a -20.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -82.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Cytokinetics Inc to make $1.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.96 million and $4.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 450.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -66.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.83%. Cytokinetics Inc earnings are expected to increase by -10.19% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.90% of Cytokinetics Inc shares, and 115.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 116.63%. Cytokinetics Inc stock is held by 372 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 15.95% of the shares, which is about 15.63 million shares worth $539.71 million.

FMR, LLC, with 12.23% or 11.99 million shares worth $413.92 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 6.48 million shares worth $223.8 million, making up 6.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 3.33 million shares worth around $115.11 million, which represents about 3.40% of the total shares outstanding.