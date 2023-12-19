CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 5.97 million shares of the CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.94, and it changed around -$1.88 or -32.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $883.21M. CVAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.79, offering almost -224.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.95, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -25.63% since then. We note from CureVac N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 593.44K.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) trade information

Instantly CVAC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -32.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -34.58% year-to-date, but still down -25.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) is -29.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.89 day(s).

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts

CureVac N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.28 percent over the past six months and at a 34.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect CureVac N.V. to make $8.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.83 million and $14.46 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 133.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -39.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.46%. CureVac N.V. earnings are expected to increase by 26.35% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -10.87% per year for the next five years.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.43% of CureVac N.V. shares, and 28.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.12%. CureVac N.V. stock is held by 145 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.47% of the shares, which is about 12.25 million shares worth $127.6 million.

Avidity Partners Management, LP, with 1.92% or 4.3 million shares worth $44.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.4 million shares worth $14.58 million, making up 0.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $5.88 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.