Could EDAP TMS S.A. ADR’s (NASDAQ: EDAP) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 3.19 million shares of the EDAP TMS S.A. ADR (NASDAQ:EDAP) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.00, and it changed around -$0.14 or -2.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $184.55M. EDAP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.65, offering almost -153.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.0% since then. We note from EDAP TMS S.A. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 52800.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 134.18K.

EDAP TMS S.A. ADR (NASDAQ:EDAP) trade information

Instantly EDAP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -53.10% year-to-date, but still down -6.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, EDAP TMS S.A. ADR (NASDAQ:EDAP) is 6.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 93480.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

EDAP TMS S.A. ADR (EDAP) estimates and forecasts

EDAP TMS S.A. ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.38 percent over the past six months and at a -444.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 59.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect EDAP TMS S.A. ADR to make $15.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.85 million and $16.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.72%. EDAP TMS S.A. ADR earnings are expected to increase by -431.44% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.00% per year for the next five years.

EDAP Dividends

EDAP TMS S.A. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

EDAP TMS S.A. ADR (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of EDAP TMS S.A. ADR shares, and 43.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.28%. EDAP TMS S.A. ADR stock is held by 51 institutions, with Soleus Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.82% of the shares, which is about 5.47 million shares worth $50.47 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 8.89% or 3.28 million shares worth $30.25 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bruce & Co., Inc. and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.53 million shares worth $4.88 million, making up 1.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $4.56 million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.