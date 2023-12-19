Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 55.11 million shares of the Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.10, and it changed around $1.37 or 187.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $185.48M. CGEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.49, offering almost 29.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.76% since then. We note from Compugen Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 183.28K.

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Instantly CGEN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 187.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 193.41% year-to-date, but still up 174.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) is 242.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.04 day(s).

Compugen Ltd (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Compugen Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 84.20 percent over the past six months and at a 20.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 124.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 124.70%.

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Compugen Ltd shares, and 14.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.96%. Compugen Ltd stock is held by 78 institutions, with Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 2.19% of the shares, which is about 1.93 million shares worth $3.69 million.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd., with 1.50% or 1.32 million shares worth $2.52 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and PFS Funds-Taylor Frigon Core Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.85 million shares worth $1.63 million, making up 0.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, PFS Funds-Taylor Frigon Core Growth Fund held roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $0.8 million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.