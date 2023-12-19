Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 3.13 million shares of the Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.49, and it changed around $1.45 or 3.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.71B. CAVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.10, offering almost -40.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.98% since then. We note from Cava Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) trade information

Instantly CAVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.23% year-to-date, but still up 27.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) is 21.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.79 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $172.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Cava Group Inc to make $235.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

CAVA Dividends

Cava Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.63% of Cava Group Inc shares, and 66.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.49%. Cava Group Inc stock is held by 179 institutions, with Artal Group S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 28.18% of the shares, which is about 32.01 million shares worth $1.31 billion.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., with 11.16% or 12.67 million shares worth $518.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.5 million shares worth $102.38 million, making up 2.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity Trust held roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $26.05 million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.