Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 6.2 million shares of the Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.75, and it changed around $0.39 or 2.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.73B. CCL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.55, offering almost -4.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.84% since then. We note from Carnival Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 33.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.93 million.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 132.57% year-to-date, but still up 5.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) is 26.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 106.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.87 day(s).

Carnival Corp. (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Carnival Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.97 percent over the past six months and at a 98.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 84.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 76.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.31 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Carnival Corp. to make $5.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.20%.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.00% of Carnival Corp. shares, and 58.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.60%. Carnival Corp. stock is held by 1,019 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.12% of the shares, which is about 113.24 million shares worth $2.13 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.61% or 62.84 million shares worth $1.18 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 31.3 million shares worth $589.34 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 23.91 million shares worth around $450.29 million, which represents about 2.14% of the total shares outstanding.