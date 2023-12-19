Can Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ: AMRN) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) were traded, and its beta was 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $332.56M. AMRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.23, offering almost -175.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.75% since then. We note from Amarin Corp ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Instantly AMRN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -32.73% year-to-date, but still down -2.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) is 7.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.51 day(s).

Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Amarin Corp ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.60 percent over the past six months and at a 91.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $62.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Amarin Corp ADR to make $58.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $90.25 million and $81.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -31.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -27.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.85%. Amarin Corp ADR earnings are expected to increase by 36.03% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 38.90% per year for the next five years.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corp ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 19.

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of Amarin Corp ADR shares, and 28.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.69%. Amarin Corp ADR stock is held by 219 institutions, with Kynam Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.15% of the shares, which is about 12.0 million shares worth $14.28 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 11.41% or 11.28 million shares worth $13.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.81 million shares worth $4.53 million, making up 3.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund held roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $0.7 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.