Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.43 million shares of the Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around -$0.02 or -8.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.31M. CAMP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.36, offering almost -2044.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.0% since then. We note from Calamp Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 519.17K.

Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) trade information

Instantly CAMP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -94.53% year-to-date, but still down -12.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) is -38.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.59 day(s).

Calamp Corp. (CAMP) estimates and forecasts

Calamp Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -86.46 percent over the past six months and at a 112.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $58.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Calamp Corp. to make $62.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -21.00%.

Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.70% of Calamp Corp. shares, and 49.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.58%. Calamp Corp. stock is held by 73 institutions, with B. Riley Asset Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.03% of the shares, which is about 3.42 million shares worth $3.63 million.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, with 7.01% or 2.66 million shares worth $2.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.22 million shares worth $1.3 million, making up 3.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund held roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $0.52 million, which represents about 1.46% of the total shares outstanding.