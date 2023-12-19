Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 66.81 million shares of the Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) were traded, and its beta was -0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.65, and it changed around $0.66 or 66.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.75M. BMRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.80, offering almost -130.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.58% since then. We note from Biomerica Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 35460.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 54.50K.

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) trade information

Instantly BMRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 66.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -50.75% year-to-date, but still up 44.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) is 83.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.99 day(s).

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 398.00%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.30%.

BMRA Dividends

Biomerica Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 11 and January 15.

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.30% of Biomerica Inc. shares, and 28.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.80%. Biomerica Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Granahan Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.81% of the shares, which is about 1.14 million shares worth $1.56 million.

Wasatch Advisors LP, with 5.67% or 0.95 million shares worth $1.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.61 million shares worth $0.83 million, making up 3.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $0.66 million, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.