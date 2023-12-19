BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 2.16 million shares of the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) were traded, and its beta was 3.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.78, and it changed around -$0.14 or -7.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $279.14M. BBAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.77, offering almost -280.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.42% since then. We note from BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

Instantly BBAI has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 164.21% year-to-date, but still down -0.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) is -0.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.36 day(s).

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.27 percent over the past six months and at a 64.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 73.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 63.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $42.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect BigBear.ai Holdings Inc to make $42.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40.36 million and $42.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.00%.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 12 and March 16.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.73% of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc shares, and 7.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.31%. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc stock is held by 91 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.81% of the shares, which is about 7.5 million shares worth $17.62 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 1.72% or 2.68 million shares worth $6.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $1.15 million, making up 0.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $1.61 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.