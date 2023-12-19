AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.68 million shares of the AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.32, and it changed around -$0.12 or -2.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $475.98M. ASTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.14, offering almost -34.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.68% since then. We note from AST SpaceMobile Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Instantly ASTS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.37% year-to-date, but still up 1.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) is 16.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.67 day(s).

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

AST SpaceMobile Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.07 percent over the past six months and at a -62.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.40% in the next quarter.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.02% of AST SpaceMobile Inc shares, and 32.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.26%. AST SpaceMobile Inc stock is held by 154 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.48% of the shares, which is about 4.01 million shares worth $18.85 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.25% or 3.8 million shares worth $17.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.48 million shares worth $11.67 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $10.36 million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.