Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASRT) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.05, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.40M. ASRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.01, offering almost -662.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.14% since then. We note from Assertio Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASRT) trade information

Instantly ASRT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -75.58% year-to-date, but still down -4.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASRT) is -5.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.16 day(s).

Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) estimates and forecasts

Assertio Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -83.01 percent over the past six months and at a -75.37% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -102.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $35.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Assertio Holdings Inc to make $35.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $50.35 million and $42.47 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -30.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.90%.

Assertio Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by -61.76% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

ASRT Dividends

Assertio Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 11.

Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.60% of Assertio Holdings Inc shares, and 48.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.49%. Assertio Holdings Inc stock is held by 182 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.87% of the shares, which is about 3.88 million shares worth $21.04 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.89% or 2.76 million shares worth $14.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 2.07 million shares worth $6.78 million, making up 3.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $8.99 million, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.