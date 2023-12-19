Are Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 4.22 million shares of the Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.83, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $193.22B. INTC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.27, offering almost -3.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.04% since then. We note from Intel Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 43.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 38.73 million.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) trade information

Instantly INTC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 73.40% year-to-date, but still up 4.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) is 4.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 75.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.96 day(s).

Intel Corp. (INTC) estimates and forecasts

Intel Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 39.30 percent over the past six months and at a -48.37% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 310.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 900.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 31 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.9 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 29 analysts expect Intel Corp. to make $13.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.04 billion and $11.04 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.46%. Intel Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -48.88% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.62% per year for the next five years.

INTC Dividends

Intel Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 and January 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.70. It is important to note, however, that the 1.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Intel Corp. shares, and 65.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.96%. Intel Corp. stock is held by 3,175 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 9.04% of the shares, which is about 381.11 million shares worth $17.53 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.88% or 332.1 million shares worth $15.28 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 130.4 million shares worth $6.0 billion, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 100.64 million shares worth around $4.63 billion, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.