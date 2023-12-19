Are GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 6.51 million shares of the GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.18, and it changed around -$0.22 or -9.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $559.85M. EAF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.74, offering almost -209.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.20, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.92% since then. We note from GrafTech International Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information

Instantly EAF has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -54.20% year-to-date, but still down -15.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) is -12.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.47 day(s).

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) estimates and forecasts

GrafTech International Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.66 percent over the past six months and at a -124.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -14.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -176.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -350.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -50.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $147.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect GrafTech International Ltd. to make $190.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $247.52 million and $138.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -40.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 123.73%. GrafTech International Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -115.78% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -5.87% per year for the next five years.

EAF Dividends

GrafTech International Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 1.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of GrafTech International Ltd. shares, and 96.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.12%. GrafTech International Ltd. stock is held by 236 institutions, with Brookfield Corp /ON/ being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 24.91% of the shares, which is about 63.97 million shares worth $139.46 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.71% or 37.77 million shares worth $82.34 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and GMO Climate Change Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 18.31 million shares worth $39.91 million, making up 7.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, GMO Climate Change Fund held roughly 6.33 million shares worth around $13.8 million, which represents about 2.47% of the total shares outstanding.