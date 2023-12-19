Apple Inc: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of AAPL Stock In 2023

In today’s recent session, 8.57 million shares of the Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $196.46, and it changed around $0.57 or 0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3055.50B. AAPL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $199.62, offering almost -1.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $124.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.8% since then. We note from Apple Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 64.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 55.02 million.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) trade information

Instantly AAPL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 51.20% year-to-date, but still up 0.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is 3.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 110.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.13 day(s).

Apple Inc (AAPL) estimates and forecasts

Apple Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.79 percent over the past six months and at a 7.01% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $108.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 23 analysts expect Apple Inc to make $88.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.55%. Apple Inc earnings are expected to increase by 6.58% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.14% per year for the next five years.

AAPL Dividends

Apple Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.51 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.51% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Apple Inc shares, and 61.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.71%. Apple Inc stock is held by 5,890 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.34% of the shares, which is about 1.3 billion shares worth $252.88 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.65% or 1.04 billion shares worth $201.66 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 465.99 million shares worth $90.39 billion, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 352.02 million shares worth around $68.28 billion, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.