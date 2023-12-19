Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 2.99 million shares of the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) were traded, and its beta was 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.98, and it changed around $3.3 or 6.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.63B. APLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.75, offering almost -69.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.58% since then. We note from Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.64 million.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

Instantly APLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 8.26% year-to-date, but still down -6.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) is 16.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.32 day(s).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.50 percent over the past six months and at a 24.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 59.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 393.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $123.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $139.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $22.66 million and $44.85 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 444.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 211.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.80%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings are expected to increase by 24.86% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 33.30% per year for the next five years.

APLS Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 19 and February 23.