An Analysis Of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.72M. CRKN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.00, offering almost -25614.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from Crown ElectroKinetics Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.16 million.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Instantly CRKN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -98.80% year-to-date, but still up 12.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) is -27.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) estimates and forecasts

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -98.44 percent over the past six months and at a 63.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 29.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -57.43%.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.41% of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp shares, and 2.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.12%. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp stock is held by 15 institutions, with Bard Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.69% of the shares, which is about 20842.0 shares worth $0.16 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.28% or 8520.0 shares worth $67018.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8520.0 shares worth $67018.0, making up 0.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1187.0 shares worth around $10462.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.