Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3.38 million shares of the Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.38, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.52B. ATUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.57, offering almost -134.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.47% since then. We note from Altice USA Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.91 million.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

Instantly ATUS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -48.26% year-to-date, but still up 17.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) is 8.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.4 day(s).

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

Altice USA Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.18 percent over the past six months and at a 32.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.52%. Altice USA Inc earnings are expected to increase by 12.74% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.40% per year for the next five years.

ATUS Dividends

Altice USA Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 26.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.64% of Altice USA Inc shares, and 53.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.08%. Altice USA Inc stock is held by 251 institutions, with Clarkston Capital Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.39% of the shares, which is about 38.14 million shares worth $115.18 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.84% or 22.0 million shares worth $66.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 10.0 million shares worth $30.2 million, making up 2.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.72 million shares worth around $20.29 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.