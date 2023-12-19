Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 3.11 million shares of the Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) were traded, and its beta was 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.91, and it changed around $0.2 or 7.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $489.69M. ALLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.44, offering almost -190.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.37% since then. We note from Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Instantly ALLO has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -53.74% year-to-date, but still up 21.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) is 3.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.5 day(s).

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Allogene Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.50 percent over the past six months and at a 9.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 32.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -50.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20k in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics Inc to make $10k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $47k and $52k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -57.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -80.80%.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc earnings are expected to increase by 13.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 1.00% per year for the next five years.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.11% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc shares, and 79.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.98%. Allogene Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 236 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.87% of the shares, which is about 24.92 million shares worth $123.84 million.

TPG GP A, LLC, with 11.17% or 18.72 million shares worth $93.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 6.43 million shares worth $25.03 million, making up 3.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $15.56 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.