Akero Therapeutics Inc: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of AKRO Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) were traded, and its beta was -0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.99, and it changed around -$0.92 or -4.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.23B. AKRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.38, offering almost -165.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.84% since then. We note from Akero Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information

Instantly AKRO has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -59.87% year-to-date, but still up 13.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) is 52.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.52 day(s).

Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) estimates and forecasts

Akero Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.05 percent over the past six months and at a 2.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -75.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -65.50% in the next quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Inc earnings are expected to increase by 2.50% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -14.60% per year for the next five years.

AKRO Dividends

Akero Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 19.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.73% of Akero Therapeutics Inc shares, and 103.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.14%. Akero Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 260 institutions, with Janus Henderson Group PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 8.05% of the shares, which is about 4.49 million shares worth $98.66 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.14% or 3.98 million shares worth $87.46 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 1.82 million shares worth $40.08 million, making up 3.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund held roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $39.24 million, which represents about 3.20% of the total shares outstanding.