Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.40, and it changed around $0.01 or 3.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.78M. AFMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.35, offering almost -237.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.0% since then. We note from Affimed N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 814.27K.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

Instantly AFMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -67.72% year-to-date, but still up 8.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) is 8.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.11 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) estimates and forecasts

Affimed N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.39 percent over the past six months and at a -28.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.02%.

AFMD Dividends

Affimed N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.46% of Affimed N.V. shares, and 42.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.30%. Affimed N.V. stock is held by 84 institutions, with 683 Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.03% of the shares, which is about 9.0 million shares worth $5.38 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 4.42% or 6.6 million shares worth $3.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.92 million shares worth $0.5 million, making up 0.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $0.45 million, which represents about 0.51% of the total shares outstanding.