Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A An Incline Of 20.34%

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) were traded, and its beta was 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.93, and it changed around $0.29 or 1.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $804.38M. AEHR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.10, offering almost -93.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.95% since then. We note from Aehr Test Systems’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Instantly AEHR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 38.96% year-to-date, but still up 8.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is 9.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.72 day(s).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Aehr Test Systems share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.20 percent over the past six months and at a 77.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -12.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to make $26.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 90.24%. Aehr Test Systems earnings are expected to increase by 76.82% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 03 and January 08.