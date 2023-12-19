AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ: AHCO): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.71, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.05B. AHCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.94, offering almost -197.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.38% since then. We note from AdaptHealth Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

Instantly AHCO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -59.89% year-to-date, but still down -5.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) is -6.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.63 day(s).

AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

AdaptHealth Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.65 percent over the past six months and at a -867.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,000.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 216.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $826.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp to make $792.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $780.28 million and $744.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.40%.

AdaptHealth Corp earnings are expected to increase by 13.46% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 23.95% per year for the next five years.

AHCO Dividends

AdaptHealth Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.66% of AdaptHealth Corp shares, and 85.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.17%. AdaptHealth Corp stock is held by 272 institutions, with OEP Capital Advisors, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 10.13% of the shares, which is about 13.82 million shares worth $106.54 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with 9.98% or 13.61 million shares worth $104.92 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 5.52 million shares worth $42.55 million, making up 4.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $19.32 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.