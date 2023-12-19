Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AADI) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.87 million shares of the Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.24, and it changed around -$0.1 or -4.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.95M. AADI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.45, offering almost -500.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.25, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.45% since then. We note from Aadi Bioscience Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 221.88K.

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) trade information

Instantly AADI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -82.54% year-to-date, but still down -54.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) is -50.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.29 day(s).

Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI) estimates and forecasts

Aadi Bioscience Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.03 percent over the past six months and at a 7.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -19.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Aadi Bioscience Inc to make $6.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.28 million and $5.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.51%.

AADI Dividends

Aadi Bioscience Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.47% of Aadi Bioscience Inc shares, and 61.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.12%. Aadi Bioscience Inc stock is held by 107 institutions, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.62% of the shares, which is about 2.85 million shares worth $19.49 million.

Acuta Capital Partners LLC, with 7.54% or 1.85 million shares worth $12.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.45 million shares worth $3.05 million, making up 1.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $2.33 million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.