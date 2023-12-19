A Business Review Of Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 13.64 million shares of the Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) were traded, and its beta was 3.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.68, and it changed around $4.28 or 8.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.35B. CVNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.19, offering almost -2.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.5% since then. We note from Carvana Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.45 million.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Instantly CVNA has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1074.68% year-to-date, but still up 39.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is 72.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.96 day(s).

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Carvana Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 136.73 percent over the past six months and at a 108.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -64.42%.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.83% of Carvana Co. shares, and 100.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.36%. Carvana Co. stock is held by 351 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.18% of the shares, which is about 12.97 million shares worth $336.25 million.

Spruce House Investment Management LLC, with 9.39% or 10.0 million shares worth $259.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.28 million shares worth $84.95 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.01 million shares worth around $77.98 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.