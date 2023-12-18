Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ZAPP): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 1.35 million shares of the Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ZAPP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around -$0.01 or -7.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.93M. ZAPP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.91, offering almost -4859.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.64% since then. We note from Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 877.22K.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ZAPP) trade information

Instantly ZAPP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -97.89% year-to-date, but still down -6.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ZAPP) is -20.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24290.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ZAPP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.85% of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd shares, and 54.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.89%. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd stock is held by 74 institutions, with Atalaya Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.75% of the shares, which is about 3.74 million shares worth $8.49 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.04% or 22298.0 shares worth $50616.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.