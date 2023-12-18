You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR).

In the last trading session, 18.72 million shares of the Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were traded, and its beta was 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.11, and it changed around $0.52 or 1.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.73B. KR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.36, offering almost -14.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $42.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.56% since then. We note from Kroger Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.75 million.

Kroger Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.52. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended KR as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kroger Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter.

Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) trade information

Instantly KR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.17 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.05% year-to-date, but still down -1.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is -0.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KR is forecast to be at a low of $37.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kroger Co. (KR) estimates and forecasts

Kroger Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.46 percent over the past six months and at a 8.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $37.03 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Kroger Co. to make $45.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.92%. Kroger Co. earnings are expected to increase by 7.14% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

KR Dividends

Kroger Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 29 and March 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 2.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.70% of Kroger Co. shares, and 83.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.17%. Kroger Co. stock is held by 1,494 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.46% of the shares, which is about 82.41 million shares worth $3.87 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.29% or 59.65 million shares worth $2.8 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 20.1 million shares worth $944.5 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 14.97 million shares worth around $703.44 million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.