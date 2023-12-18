Why ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ZFOX) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZFOX) were traded, and its beta was -0.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around -$0.07 or -11.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.74M. ZFOX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.36, offering almost -1077.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.07% since then. We note from ZeroFox Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 217.54K.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ZFOX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ZeroFox Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZFOX) trade information

Instantly ZFOX has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6378 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.08% year-to-date, but still down -9.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZFOX) is -20.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.05 day(s).

ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 159.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $56.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect ZeroFox Holdings Inc to make $54.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.30%.

ZFOX Dividends

ZeroFox Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZFOX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.18% of ZeroFox Holdings Inc shares, and 54.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.89%. ZeroFox Holdings Inc stock is held by 41 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.05% of the shares, which is about 18.07 million shares worth $18.07 million.

Highland Management Partners 9 LLC, with 11.79% or 14.16 million shares worth $12.45 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.43 million shares worth $0.43 million, making up 0.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $0.41 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.