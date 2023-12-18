Why Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 23.33 million shares of the Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) were traded, and its beta was 0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $152.74, and it changed around $0.57 or 0.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $411.21B. WMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $169.94, offering almost -11.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $136.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.9% since then. We note from Walmart Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.17 million.

Walmart Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.48. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 42 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended WMT as a Hold, whereas 29 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Walmart Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) trade information

Instantly WMT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 154.05 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.72% year-to-date, but still up 1.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is -10.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $178.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WMT is forecast to be at a low of $161.00 and a high of $210.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Walmart Inc (WMT) estimates and forecasts

Walmart Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.79 percent over the past six months and at a 2.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $156.06 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Walmart Inc to make $144.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.43%. Walmart Inc earnings are expected to increase by 2.73% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.65% per year for the next five years.

WMT Dividends

Walmart Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 19 and February 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.50 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.28. It is important to note, however, that the 1.50% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.24% of Walmart Inc shares, and 34.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.84%. Walmart Inc stock is held by 3,566 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.07% of the shares, which is about 136.46 million shares worth $21.45 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.73% or 100.36 million shares worth $15.78 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 46.25 million shares worth $7.27 billion, making up 1.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 33.39 million shares worth around $5.25 billion, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.