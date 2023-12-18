Why Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 1.26 million shares of the Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.62, and it changed around -$0.47 or -7.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $236.32M. VRCA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.69, offering almost -54.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.54% since then. We note from Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 970.96K.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) trade information

Instantly VRCA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 104.32% year-to-date, but still up 54.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) is 61.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 29.03 day(s).

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) estimates and forecasts

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.51 percent over the past six months and at a -123.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -278.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -126.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -56.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $910k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $2.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,238.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.55%.

VRCA Dividends

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 19 and February 23.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.43% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 35.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.28%. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 96 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.98% of the shares, which is about 5.04 million shares worth $29.07 million.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with 7.02% or 2.95 million shares worth $17.04 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.5 million shares worth $6.85 million, making up 3.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $4.7 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.