Why Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 17.48 million shares of the Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.06, and it changed around -$0.02 or -13.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.30M. INPX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.15, offering almost -3483.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.06. We note from Inpixon’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.03 million.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Instantly INPX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -96.18% year-to-date, but still down -15.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is -2.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.79 day(s).

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Inpixon to make $4.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2017. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.24 million and $15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -69.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 92.88%.

INPX Dividends

Inpixon’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.12% of Inpixon shares, and 22.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.78%. Inpixon stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.32% of the shares, which is about 0.23 million shares worth $41255.0.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.20% or 0.14 million shares worth $25516.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $41133.0, making up 0.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 8957.0 shares worth around $1791.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.