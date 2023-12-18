Why Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.00, and it changed around $0.2 or 5.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $209.68M. ALIM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.09, offering almost -2.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.5% since then. We note from Alimera Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.18K.

Alimera Sciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALIM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alimera Sciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) trade information

Instantly ALIM has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.10 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 47.60% year-to-date, but still up 7.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) is 21.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.96 day(s).

Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) estimates and forecasts

Alimera Sciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.93 percent over the past six months and at a 86.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 97.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Alimera Sciences Inc. to make $23.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.03 million and $13.55 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 73.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 73.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.08%.

ALIM Dividends

Alimera Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.18% of Alimera Sciences Inc. shares, and 90.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.38%. Alimera Sciences Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Velan Capital Investment Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 18.86% of the shares, which is about 1.66 million shares worth $4.85 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.57% or 0.67 million shares worth $1.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 87148.0 shares worth $0.25 million, making up 0.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 54245.0 shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.