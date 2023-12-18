VistaGen Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ: VTGN) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 2.01 million shares of the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.98, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $134.56M. VTGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.71, offering almost -396.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.47% since then. We note from VistaGen Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 593.47K.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VTGN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Instantly VTGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.10 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.17% year-to-date, but still up 7.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) is 51.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTGN is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -201.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -140.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 137.14 percent over the past six months and at a 78.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 87.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 72.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $540k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics Inc to make $170k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $180k and $176k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 200.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.01%.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 05 and February 09.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc shares, and 44.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.52%. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 48 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.39% of the shares, which is about 0.22 million shares worth $0.42 million.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, with 2.12% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $0.25 million, making up 1.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 80762.0 shares worth around $0.15 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.