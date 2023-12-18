Vestis Corp (NYSE: VSTS): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 24.76 million shares of the Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.37, and it changed around $0.28 or 1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.53B. VSTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.25, offering almost -4.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.6% since then. We note from Vestis Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Vestis Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.43. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VSTS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vestis Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) trade information

Instantly VSTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.87 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.62% year-to-date, but still up 1.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) is 12.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.63 day(s).

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $715.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Vestis Corp to make $724.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

Vestis Corp earnings are expected to increase by -37.33% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.84% per year for the next five years.

VSTS Dividends

Vestis Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 0.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of Vestis Corp shares, and 33.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.88%.